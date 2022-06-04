4 Categories Of Documents Required For N-Power Physical Verification Exercise

The Npower physical verification exercise is the second stage of the Npower applicant’s screening process, at this stage, the Npower applicant is required to present both originals and photocopies of all documents uploaded to the nasims self service portal to the Npower physical verification officers, these documents are checked if they actually match the soft copies uploaded to the nasims self service portal, if it matches then the Npower applicant moves to the next stage which is the deployment stage, if the documents presented to the Npower physical verification officers do not match the documents uploaded to the nasims self service portal then the Npower applicant cannot proceed to the deployment stage, which regrettably means that the Npower applicant’s screening process have come to an end and the Npower applicant removed from the Npower programme.

The challenge here is that most Npower applicants do not know the exact documents to be presented to the Npower physical verification officers, below are four categories of documents needed for the Npower physical verification exercise.

CATEGORY 1

Documents that shows date of birth, which includes any one of the following below:

A) Birth Certificate

B) Baptismal Card

C) Affidavit of Age Declaration

D) Valid Photo ID which includes any of the following:

1) National Identity Card

2) Bio Data Page of International Passport

3) Voter’s Card

4) Driver’s Licence

CATEGORY 2

Document showing proof of address of residence, which includes any one of the following below:

A) National Identity Card showing your address of residence

B) Utility Bill which includes any of the following:

1) Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN) Bill

2) Nigeria Water Corporation Bill

3) Waste Bill

4) Voter’s Card capturing your residential address

5) General knowledge of local area of residence

CATEGORY 3

Documents that shows your academic qualification, which includes any of the following:

A) Bachelor’s Degree, Statement of Result or Transcript

B) Ordinary National Diploma (OND) certificate, Statement of Result or Transcript

C) Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate, Statement of Result or Transcript

D) National Certificate In Education (NCE), Statement of Result or Transcript

CATEGORY 4

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) documents which includes the following:

A) NYSC Certificate or Discharge Certificate

B) NYSC Exemption documents

Npower applicants should note that they must have been pre-selected and their verification page must display “fingerprint captured ✓” before proceeding for the Npower physical verification exercise.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related