5 Killed As Gunmen, IPOB Clash In Ihiala, Anambra

A trending video showed a Hilux van carrying some bodies out of the town. The van was in a convoy of some other vehicles, and the people hailed them as they passed. Five of the gunmen terrorising parts of Anambra State were on Friday neutralised when the criminals reportedly clashed with the members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Ihiala.

An eyewitness said that people hailed the IPOB operatives for flushing out the criminals terrorising them.

The eyewitness said: “It is true. The incident happened at Akwa village in Ihiala during a clash between IPOB and unknown gunmen.

“The gunmen have a camp at a place called Oseakwa from where they have been terrorizing Ihiala, Okija, Uli and other neighbouring communities.

“For some time, the gunmen have been disrupting burials and demanding to be settled before any ceremony is organized. They are also the group that has been kidnapping people and snatching cars.

“On June 17, IPOB swooped on the gunmen in their camp and five people were killed during the shootout. IPOB operatives loaded the corpses in a Hilux van and paraded them around the villages.”

The same Friday, some people suspected to be members of the Ebubeagu security outfit clashed with another set of gunmen during a burial ceremony in the same Ihiala. However, no lives were lost.

According to the eyewitness, following the clash, the burial had to be cancelled and the corpse returned to the mortuary.



