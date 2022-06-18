53-Year-Old Woman Stripped Unclad As Baby Allegedly Disappears In Lagos

An Angry Mob, on Thursday, stripped a 53-year-old woman naked and stoned her in the Mushin area of Lagos State after a baby allegedly disappeared.

Reports had it that a baby disappeared after the woman touched him.

Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, giving update on the incident, said the mob were dispersed with teargas, adding that the allegation has not been proven as no case of a missing child has been filed at the police station..

He warned Nigerians to stop jungle justice, adding that an investigation is ongoing on the case.

On his Twitter page, he wrote, “We really need to join hands to stop jungle justice. At 1810hrs today, people stripped naked a 53-year-old woman (names withheld), started stoning her and were on the path of lynching her. This happened at Alasalatu, Mushin.

“The allegation was that she touched a baby and the baby disappeared. Police got there on time to rescue her. Lynch mob was dispersed with teargas.

“Allegation has not been proven. No parent/guardian has come forward yet to complain of a missing baby in that locality today. She is currently at the station, her husband has been contacted and an investigation is ongoing. Jungle justice is not the way to go. Say NO to jungle justice!’



Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/06/17/53-year-old-stripped-naked-as-baby-allegedly-disappears/

