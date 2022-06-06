There are various factors that influence the relevance of a certain job, but the constant technological development is perhaps the most important one. With the arrival of AI, things are even blurrier, because artificial intelligence is a new field whose limits are yet to be discovered. While we can’t guarantee what the future will bring, Here are 6 jobs that will be in high demand in the future.

1. Software developer

Yes, we know this is already a very popular and well-paid job from the IT (information technology) field. But being an app developer will still be a great choice in the future. As more and more new technologies are developed, they will need programmes, lines of code and instructions that allow them to function properly. This is why studying a degree in Computer Science & IT is a great choice for the future.

2. AI scientist

If you want to be one of the people advancing technology and making people’s lives easier, healthier and safer, becoming an AI scientist is the way to go. The best thing about this field is that its possibilities are almost limitless. We don’t yet know how far we can go or how much we could achieve. Think of it as having the opportunity to make a huge contribution to the future of humanity.

3. Bio-technologist

While there are various jobs in the Biotechnology field, you will generally work with advanced tools, trying to fix technical or biological problems, developing new products and so on. Whether you are modifying genetic sequences or coming up with new medical solutions, one thing is certain: you will not get bored.

4. Business analyst

Since companies will not be going anywhere anytime soon, neither will this job, which will remain a safe bet for the future. The tasks of a business analyst are various in nature: you’ll be the bridge between departments, analyse data, come up with solutions and evaluate various project implementations. To put it shortly, you’ll need to have both technical and communication skills in order to successfully do this job, and it all starts with your Business studies.

5. Nurse

Being a registered nurse and taking care of other humans involves more than just medical knowledge. In order to work in the health care department, you need to have empathy, understanding and mental and emotional strength. It’s definitely not an easy job due to its great responsibilities, but it is one for the future.

6. Psychotherapist

More and more people discover that after earning a living and achieving many of their goals, there’s still something within them that remains unfulfilled. There is a desire to find something more and often-times psychotherapists are the ones that help people get in touch with this aspect and find ways to successfully and healthily express it in the world.

