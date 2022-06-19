91-Year-Old Woman Who Lost Her Way In Benin (Photos)

I saw this woman today and I took her to ITV with two other people while I was navigating OLUKU axis of Benin. It’s a very sad story she told me while she was crying. I think she went to visit her child in Egor from UWEMUWE village who later brought a pastor who asked him to chase his mother out of the house. The child took the mother and dumped her at OLUKU ��� under this rain o, 91 years old woman �����.the woman has been trying to locate her village but she is Lost. She also have a daughter in Aduwawa. The name of the woman is Margaret Oviasuyi and her children are called Pesi, Adesuwa and Odion.

Odion and co, nothing like mother ooo.. this woman sacrificed her life, look for her and bring her back home na beg we dey. You need to see how she ate the food I bought for her like a hungry lion. To all children out there, your parents sacrificed so much for you and they deserve the best. ���

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related