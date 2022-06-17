98% Of Married Men In Nigeria Have Girlfriends – BBNaija’s Boma

Big Brother Naija star, Boma Akpore, has said that 98% of married men in Nigeria have girlfriends, IgbereTV reports.

Boma shared this opinion during the BBNaija ”Shine Ya Eye” reunion show aired last night June 16.

In his words

”95% of married men in Nigeria have girlfriends, probably 98. I would say say things that people are afraid to say. 98% of married men in Nigeria have girlfriends. Who is footing all these girls bills? Almost every married man has a girlfriend. All these girls…all the things they are buying are is footed by married men”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ce5W9BxNyiC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related