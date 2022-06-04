99 Percent Of APC Presidential Aspirants Agreed To Consensus – Oyegun

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress’ presidential screening committee, John Oyegun, on Friday said 99 percent of its presidential aspirants agreed to support a consensus candidate.

Mr Oyegun made the remark while presenting the committee’s report to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu.

“We engaged every aspirant on the issue of consensus,” he told Adamu. “It is a pleasant surprise that 99 percent agreed that the party is supreme. And that whatever the party decides – with proper consultation – they will likely accept.

“Only one exception, who said I will accept consensus only if it is for me. I think it is a point that needs to be made and emphasised.

“So that gives you a lot of leeway in the hours ahead to trim down even more drastically.

“But finally we think we should not be afraid of a contested primary if anybody insists on a contest.”

10 disqualified

Mr Oyegun had announced that it disqualified 10 out of the 23 aspirants screened for the exercise.

According to Mr Oyegun, only 13 out of the 23 aspirants screened were cleared by the committee.

However when asked about the identity of the disqualified aspirants, Mr Oyegun declined to disclose the names.

Mr Oyegun added that contrary to rumours making the rounds, it didn’t screen former president Goodluck Jonathan.

The committee held the screening exercise between Monday and Tuesday this week.

Cleared aspirants are expected to contest the presidential primary at a scheduled special convention in Abuja between June 6 and 8.



