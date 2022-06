During the week i was invited to a church program…

I had the intentions to attend but what turned me off was the Venue which happens to be one of the bubbling Hotel in the Vicinity…

And i was like why will i attend a church that is located in an Hotel where all sort of immortality takes place?

Though i ain’t a saint but i don’t understand why a so called house of God should be in an unholy ground..

To me it doesn’t make sense,,,

Brethrens what do you have to say?

