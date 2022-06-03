‘A Few Weeks After I Bought My First Car, I Went Home Forgetting That I Had A Car’

A Nigerian man bought his first car and drove it work in style. But when he closed, he forgot the car at his work place and jumped on public transport like before and went home and slept off.

He woke up in the night and started looking for the car, thinking it has been stolen.

Here is what he wrote

A few weeks after I bought my first car around 2012, I went home forgetting that already had a car. I woke up around 11pm and cried that the car had been stolen. I went to work next day and found the silly car siting there.

Source: https://twitter.com/ObinnaUkwueze/status/1532262373305856000?t=zUzK2_J_BWz5ZGAqVZbJMg&s=19

