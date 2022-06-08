A Man Who Can’t Hold Paper Has Won APC Primaries – Deji Adeyanju

A Man Who Can Not Hold Paper Has Won APC Presidential Primary Election – Adeyanju Mocks Tinubu

The convener of the Concerned Nigerian movement and human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju has mocked the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu following his emergence as the presidential candidate of the ruling party.

A man that can’t hold a paper has won the APC primaries. How will he hold a country together?



https://mobile.twitter.com/adeyanjudeji/status/1534478917863624705

80yr old sick Tinubu set to win APC presidential ticket. Is Aso Rock now a sickbay?



https://mobile.twitter.com/adeyanjudeji/status/1534508290662612992

