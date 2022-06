Happy 16th wedding anniversary to me and my best friend of University days and prayer partner…coughs. A lot of victories we have celebrated together but it has not been all smooth without sacrifice.

I can tell you for sure that marriage is a beautiful thing if you are willing to be patient, selfless and forgiving. Most importantly, be in the right circle of influence.

It has been 16 years on this journey and several decades to go.

