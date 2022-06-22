A Nairalander Lent Money To His Crush. Now This Is Happening

The heading sounds funny and I trust Nairalanders to take a swipe at me. But this has been disturbing me and I want you guys to help me look into this matter.

In 2021, I came across a young lady. She is beautiful and she has the right curves in appropriate dimensions. I liked her instantly. We exchanged contacts and we started talking.

I was very busy with work and we spoke like twice in a week though I used to see her briefly whenever she visits my Uncle’s shop.

I later noticed this girl usually hangs out with a lot of guys. All these boys who wear stockings, carry cross-bags, lock their hairs and wear ‘oroma’ earpods.

She is constantly on TikTok and all my ‘crush’ for her has disappeared.

In April this year, I received a call from her and she told me she went to Abuja for a programme. She said she was stranded and needed some funds to sort out something.

I wired her the money and I relocated from the town in May. I waited till June and she never called to dicsuss the money.

I started calling her two weeks ago and she wouldn’t pick my calls. After series of unanswered calls, she picked and told me to send my account details.

She did not send the money and has not returned my calls since then.

How do I get the money back?

