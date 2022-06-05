A Nairalander Thinks That The APC Primary Result Will Look Like This

Chief Bola Tinubu. 2.5/10

Tinubu has little or no chance for being the Apc candidate. From the world go, they never wanted him to have it. The ranting that happened few days ago only gave them more ways to deal with him.

From my crystal ball, the only way he will get the ticket is if they have decided to do a Jonathan on him by going in droves for atiku.

Chief Ogbonaya onu. 3/10

Ogbonaya onu, the eastern chief is a dark horse in the race.

He also has slim chance. But being a reliable longtime friend of Pmb , anything can happen.

Yayaha Bello: 2.5/10.

Yaya Bello should not be overlooked. He is young, bold and has been working seriously. Politics is a funny game and Suprises are not in short supply.

Ahmed Lawan. 5.7/10

In today’s politics, the senate President has a good chance of clinching the ticket. He is the only northern still holding on for it, and the northerns can do a Last minute convergence and support for their own. Also the northeast where he comes from has not produced a president , so he has that advantage.

Prof. Osinbanjo 5.8/10

For me, the Vice President has a good chance of being the candidate. He is loved across borders to a good extent.

The main obstacle I see for pastor, is the perception that he is from tinubu. I know the cabals do not fancy tinubu.

Rotimi Ameachi: 5.9/10

If the Apc is serious on a southern candidate for their ticket, Rotimi Ameachi for me has the brightest chance for picking the ticket. His names alone is a mixture and balance of the south.

He is lively man and has a visible connection to the president and the cabals. He delivered twice for Pmb as his campaign director and so has a good chance.

Umahi, Fayemi, Akpabio and the rest: 2/10.

I don’t see them as pulling any strings. But never say never in politics. Anything can happen.

