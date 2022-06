18th June 2011, it’s been 11 years of togetherness and love.

Thank God we prevailed over the challenges and won on every side.

This Afang soup was made with so much love as always.

Thank you Daddy for all you are and all you do for us.

I love you dearly.

Please celebrate with us everyone.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXTzUAjVAVk

Ingredients:

Goat meat

Okazi leaves

Water leaves

Stock fish

Dry Cat fish

Kpomo

Periwinkles

Smoked Shrimps

Palm oil

Crayfish

Yellow & red pepper

Seasoning cubes

Salt

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related