A Nigerian Student Who Fled Ukraine To Germany Dies In A Swimming Accident (Pix)

A Nigerian student identified as Kazeem Ademola Temitope died in Germany after he had an accident while swimming in a lake.

The young man who is a student in Ukraine was on life support in the hospital after he rescued from the lake, but unfortunately he lost his life today, June 30.

A social media user identified as @Earthbreaker_SD took to twitter yesterday to disclose the incident.

He shared a video of Kazeem on life support in a hospital in Germany and asked for people to help locate his family.

He wrote:

“A Nigerian student named Kazeem Ademola Temitope who arrived in Germany from Ukraine is currently on life support at a German hospital after going for a swim and diving into a lake.

He was rescued and currently on life support. There’s an ongoing effort to locate his family before he’s taken off the machine.Please if you know or able to indentify him, and could reach his family, kindly tell them to contact the embassy of Nigeria in Germany +49 30 212 30 280 or 300 #MelillaMassacre | please let retweet to get to his famz.”

However, a source identified as Backray Ibrahim Godwin took to his Facebook page to mourn Ademola, which suggested he had died.

Godwin Wrote:

Why ademola, this is just too soon, I’m going crazy rite now Demola.

Why why why!!!!!

rest in peace g��‍♂️



