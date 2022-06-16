A Stingy Man Will Never Become The President Of Nigeria – Fr Mbaka Blasts Obi

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wjSZRJ4m5Qo

My ministry nearly collapse because of Peter Obi’s stinginess – Fr. Mbaka blasts Peter Obi again.

Says Peter Obi will never be President.

Controversial Catholic Priest, Ejike Mbaka has described the presidential aspiration of Mr. Peter Obi as a dream that will never come to pass.

Father Mbaka made the declaration during his weekly prayer meeting on Wednesday. The popular Catholic Priest further described Obi as a stingy man and said its better for an old generous man to win the election than an stingy politician.

Mbaka further said that for leaving Peter Obi out of his team, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is now serious to contest for the nation’s number one seat.

Recall Fr. Mbaka campaigned in the emergence of President Buhari as president, said Buhari is the hope of a common Nigeria. And blast Peter Obi earlier and later apologized though.

Fr Mbaka went further to urge Nigerians to Support Atiku saying that has indicated his seriousness for the Seat of Presidency by dumping Peter Obi.

This latest development was reported on the Social media by BBC News broadcasting platform. They reported the event on their Facebook page on Wednesday 15th of June 2022.

According to them, they reported that Fr Mbaka has made it clear that Peter Obi Will never win Presidency in Nigeria.

Fr Mbaka further stated boldly the reasons why Peter Will never win that seat.

In his analysis, Fr Mbaka stated that Peter Obi is a very stingy man who hardly give or help others.

He went further to say that Peter Obi does not have the Spirit of giving and as such, it is better to elect an old man who has the Spirit of arms giving than electing a young stingy man like Peter Obi. Hence Bola Tinubu or Atiku is a better option.

He added that he helped Peter Obi to return back to office when he was impeached as a Governor of Anambra State and since then, he has never returned to thank God for that.

While speaking on Atiku’s Candidature as the President of Nigeria, Mbaka Stated that by dumping Peter, he has indicated that he’s finally ready to run for the seat of the President of Nigeria.

We should recall that Peter Obi is the Ex Governor of Anambra state whose hand work at the State during his Tenure vindicated him as a serious person.

Source:https://www.bbc.com/igbo/articles/c25ww28ggdqob

[b]Audio as recorded by BBC news [/b]Igbo:https://www.facebook.com/1385243528221504/posts/5273617942717357/?app=fbl

