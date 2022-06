A tweep, @naughti_awol has promised to travel to Kano from Lagos to get Kwankwaso to deputize Kwankwaso on an Obi/Kwankwaso ticket if he can get a 1000 retweets .

Well, seems Nigerians took up his challenge as they have given over 1000 retweets already and challenging him to make the trip.

Fingers are if he would make the trip or not.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related