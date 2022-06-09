Abacha’s Ex-CSO, Al-Mustapha Emerges Action Alliance Presidential Candidate

Retired Maj. Hamza Al Mustapha, former Chief Security Officer, CSO, to late Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha, has clinched the Action Alliance, AA, presidential ticket for the 2023 general elections.

Mr Al-Mustapha scored 506 votes to beat his only opponent, Chief Samson Abiodun Odupitan, who polled 216 votes at the party’s primaries on Thursday in Abuja.

Four aspirants began the contest, but two of them, Tunde Kelani and Chief Osakwe Johnson, stepped down for Al-Mustapha shortly before the election, which was conducted using the option A4 formula.

A total of 854 delegates were accredited for the election.

