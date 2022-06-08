Reports indicate that abducted Kaduna-Abuja train passengers have regained their freedom after 72 days in terrorists captivity.

It will be recalled that the train conveying passengers from Abuja to Kaduna was attacked by terrorists on March 28 with scores killed and over 60 others abducted.

Family members of abducted passengers prevented Nigerian Railway Corporation from resuming train operations on Abuja-Kaduna rail route until they are safely released or rescued from captivity.

https://ait.live/breaking-abducted-kaduna-abuja-train-passengers-regain-freedom/

