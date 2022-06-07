Abdullahi Adamu Should Resign As APC National Chairman – The Nation

What should Abdullahi Adamu do?

By Raymond Mordi, Deputy Political Editor At the Nation Newspaper

A scenario that would make it difficult for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to retain power at the federal level next year is what the ruling party must avoid at the moment. But that is exactly what it is toying with on the eve of its presidential primary.

Party Chairman Abdullahi Adamu is at the centre of it all. He raised dust when he told members of the National Working Committee (NWC) that Senate President Ahmad Lawan is President Buhari’s choice as APC flagbearer.

This is coming at a time the south is expected to produce the candidate.

Governors in the South have called for power shift. At the weekend, APC North’s governors – 13 of 14 – took decision.

Communicating their position to the President yesterday, the President told them that he has no anointed candidate and that the party should pick his standard-bearer democratically.

Also yesterday, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) rejected Adamu’s claim on Lawan. As far as they are concerned, Adamu is on his own. And he is entitled to his opinion. They said it is not binding on them and aligned themselves with the position of the North’s governors for power to shift.

Adamu is now isolated, rejected by the President, the governors, and the NWC.

This action is the climax of the bungling and missteps by the National Chairman since he took office. He has been accused of running a unilateral show by Salihu Lukman, the Vice Chairman (Northwest),.

Now, having taken another wrong step on the presidential primary, what should he do?

A man of honour, who finds himself in this situation, should know the right action to take. His position as chairman is no longer tenable.

https://thenationonlineng.net/what-should-abdullahi-adamu-do/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1654561612

