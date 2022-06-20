Abdulsalam Abubakar Flown Abroad Over Ill-Health

The retired Army General, according to ThisDay, may have suffered a partial stroke.

Former military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (retd.) has reportedly flown abroad over his deteriorating health condition.

The retired Army General, according to ThisDay, may have suffered a partial stroke.

According to the report, he was taken abroad about three weeks ago for medical treatment.

He was first flown to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) but is now at a hospital in the United Kingdom (UK).

Abubakar was accompanied by his wife and former First Lady, Justice Fati Abubakar.

His in-law and Niger Governor, Abubakar Bello left the country after the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary to visit him.

Meanwhile, the National Peace Committee (NPC) Chairman, according to the report, is in a stable condition as doctors continue to monitor him.





