Abia Community Passes Vote Of No-Confidence On Their Traditional Ruler (Video)

The people of Umumba autonomous community in Nsirimo Umuahia South Local Government Area of Abia State have passed a vote of no confidence on their traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, Eze Godwin Okechukwu Ogbonna over official misconduct, corruption, and failure to lead the community to development.

In a letter signed by the President general Umumba Development Association Federated, Maduabughichi Samuel Chukwuma, and the Secretary Luke Ukaforo among others, the association accused the Royal Father of pursuing personal interest against the collective security and welfare of the community in the past twenty-one years he has been on the throne.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGMOQM045Tc

They also alleged that the community market which serves the village was sold under the supervision of Eze Ogbonna, and that the community has turned into a hideout for hoodlums which poses a security threat to the locals.

The letter partly reads, “The Orieama Nsirimo market was sold and supervised by the Eze as he benefitted from the business.

“Under your watch sir, hoodlums built two of their hideouts behind your house (the palace) which constituted a security threat to the community and you would not claim of being ignorant of this”.

The association further stated, “No account of toll-gate fee was given to Umumba under your watch for Twenty (20) years.

“The Five Hundred Naira (N500) development levy paid by taxable adults of Umumba and money paid by Telecommunication providers for mounting a network mast in Orieama is still in the custody of Eze-in-Council under your watch.

“The light committee members have been extorting Umumba through exorbitant NEPA Bill under your watch. This account for the reason you refused the development Association to take over the supervision of the electricity committee even when you do not pay electricity bills.

“Under your watch, two villages (Umuokoroigwe Central and Umuiye) withdrew their participation in Umumba activities as a result of your leadership style.

“Under your watch, the community has experienced countless police and court cases which in one way or the other involve you.

“Under your watch, the various leadership arms in Umumba ranging from block chairmen, Central Age Grade, etc have formed the habit of keeping public money in their custodies without giving a proper account of their stewardship which had your support when the thing created havoc in the community during the handover of the last Central Age Grade Executive conducted by this present administration.

They, therefore, passed a vote of no confidence on the traditional ruler, urging him to stop parading himself as the Paramount Ruler of Mba 1 of Umumba Autonomous Community.

In his response when contacted by ABN TV, the embattled traditional ruler said there is no truth in the allegations, urging the general to ignore them.

He said the allegations are a fabrication by the President General of Umumba Development Association Federated, Maduabughichi Samuel Chukwuma who was issued a query for illegal activities in the community by the Eze-in-council.

According to Eze Ogbonna, the President General was therefore suspended for six months for insubordination and corruption.

He accused Maduabughichi Samuel Chukwuma of insulting his person and his office as well as Eze-in-council, insisting that his suspension still subsists.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/abia-community-passes-vote-confidence-traditional-ruler-warns-stop-parading-king-video/

