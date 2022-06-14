Abia Doctors Withdraw Service In Public Over Colleague’s Abduction (Photos)

Abia Doctors Withdraw Service In Public, Private Hospitals Over Colleague’s Abduction

Medical doctors under the aegis of Nigeria Medical Association, NMA Abia State chapter have announced a withdrawal of service from public and private hospitals in the state in protest of the abduction of their colleague, a senior medical doctor, Prof. Uwadinachi Iweha by unknown gunmen, ABN TV reports.

Dr. Iweha was kidnapped on Sunday, June 6, 2022 in front of his house at Umuajameze, Ezeleke Umuokpara, in Umuahia south LGA of the state.

He was whisked away alongside his dark blue Toyota Highlander.

The protesting doctors said their action follows the expiration of three days ultimatum issued to the government of Abia State on Friday, June 10 in Umuahia to secure the release of the doctor.

Addressing newsmen at FMC Umuahia on Tuesday, the Abia State chairman of Nigeria Medical Association, NMA, Dr. Chimezie Okwuonu said over 90 percent of doctors who work in the state live outside their hospitals.

He said the lives of doctors in the state is in jeopardy, calling on the government of the state to live up to its assurances by ensuring the immediate release of Prof. Iweha.

“The medical community is not safe, we are afraid of performing our functions and that is why we are withdrawing our services. We are calling on the government to do the needful.

“More than 95 percent of the doctors live outside the hospitals and attend to their victims from their homes.

“Most of us come from our homes to work and our safety is not guaranteed. This is due to the kidnap and detention of this our colleague” he said.

According to Dr. Okwuonu, over three medical doctors have been kidnapped in the state in the past three years.

While stating that some of them came out with 48 to 72 hours after kidnap, he expressed worry that Prof. Iwehe’s incarceration calls for concern.

He said NMA members in Abia will join the family of the kidnapped doctor in searching for him, either dead or alive.

He also assured that there will be skeletal services where members will be available to attend to emergency cases.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/news/abia-doctors-withdraw-service-public-private-hospitals-colleagues-abduction-photos-video/

