Abia Police Commissioner Presents N21m Cheques To Families Of Deceased Office

The Commissioner of Police Abia State Command, CP Janet E. Agbede, has presented cheques worth Twenty-one Million, Four Hundred and Seventy-Seven thousand, and Fifty Naira, Eighty kobo (N21,477,050. 80k) to next of kins of Ten (10) deceased Police Officers who died while in active service.

The check presentation which took place on 23rd June, 2022 at the command headquarters was on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

This largesse is part of the IGP’s ongoing Group Life Assurance Welfare Scheme to the families of deceased Police officers for 2020/2021 Policy Year, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, the Command’s PRO said in a statement.

The Commissioner of Police who was represented by ACP Jane Mbanefo while presenting the cheques to the next of kins, appreciated the Inspector General of Police for the gesture and described it as timely and will go along way in alleviating sufferings being faced by families of deceased Police officers.

The CP further assured the IGP that, Officers and men of the Command will continue to put in their best to ensure more robust commitment and hard work in the discharge of their duties for sustained security and safety of the State and Nigeria at large.

The release added, “The Commissioner of Police therefore charged the beneficiaries to utilize the money judiciously, noting that the gesture will serve as morale booster to the serving members of the Force in order to enhance their productivity.

“One of the benefiting families, Justice E. John, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries thanked the Inspector General of Police for the gesture and promised to utilize the money judiciously.

“The Cheques’ presentation ceremony was witnessed by the Command PRO, the Command Insurance Officer and other Staff Officers at the Command Headquarters, Umuahia.”



