Abia Police Parade 2 Suspects Who Killed 21-Year-Old Woman In Aba Hotel (Video)

Police Parade Two Suspects Who Killed 21-Year-Old Woman In A Hotel In Abia, Sold Her 11 Months Baby For N150K

Abia state police command has paraded 25-year-old Chimaobi Anyim Kalu of no. 44 Nwogu Street, Ngwa Road, Aba and his accomplice, 21-year-old David Ogwo Orji of Umunkama Roundabout, Ngwa Road, Aba in connection with the killing of 21-year-old Chimhurumnaya Udeh, female a native of Edda in Ebonyi State, ABN TV reports.

She was killed at Merry Home Hotels Ogbor Hill Aba on 15 April, 2022, and her baby boy of about eleven months old taken away, Commissioner of Police in Abia State, CP Janet Agbede told newsmen during the parade of the suspects at police headquarters in Umuahia on Monday.

Narrating the incident, the Commissioner of Police said on 16th April, 2022 at about 0010hrs, one Felix Abengowe the proprietor of Merry Home Hotels Ogbor Hill Aba reported that an unidentified female corpse with a sharp cut on her neck region was found in one of his hotel rooms.

According to her, police detectives on arrival at the scene, were further informed that the suspects escaped with the baby boy of the deceased Chimereobioma Silver, 11 months old after killing her.

The CP added, “Furthermore, between 15 and 16 May, 2022 upon information, the above suspects were arrested in connection with the case. It was discovered that both of them are motorcyclists from Ugwueke in Bende Local Government Area of Abia state. Chimaobi Anyim Kalu resides at No. 44 Nwogwu Street, off St. Dominics street, Ngwa road Aba while David Ogwo Orji lives at Umunkama roundabout off Ngwa road Aba.

