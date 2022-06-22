Abonnema Community Celebrates 54th Year Of Libration From Biafra By Nigeria (Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VXGoAFCi-vY

Today my hometown Abonnema and the entire Kalabari Ijaw Kingdom of Rivers State, Nigeria celebrates the liberation of the Kalabari people from the hands of the invading Biafran army. Our mothers were raped, killed and maimed. Our chiefs and children were forcibly relocated and little babies were slaughtered.

Our heritage as Kalabari Ijaw people was threatened.

With the efforts of a few wise, brave and defiant young men, the aid of the Nigerian Military government and God, we liberated our Land from the savage Biafran army.

This is one history that will Forever remain fresh in our hearts.

Let’s learn from history.

God bless Nigeria ������

