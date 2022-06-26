About The High Rate Of Immoral Sex Amongst Young People Today

It is no longer a secret that premarital sex (or fornication) is something prominent in the circle of youths today. However, it’s not only a sin, but there are also tons of terrible repercussions attached to the act. The Bible is straightforward about sexual immorality.

“Flee sexual immorality. Every sin that a man does is outside to the body, but he who commits sexual immorality sins against his own body” 1 Corinthians 6: 18

Yes, I know you have healthy sexual urges. But you must know how to be in control of yourself, hence you find yourself in trouble and get disgraced (the devil utilizes sin to disgrace people). Trust me, living holy and chaste in a corrupt society like ours is still possible, and it’s very beautiful.

“Therefore put to death your members which are on the earth: fornication, uncleanness… Because of these things the wrath of God is coming upon the sons of disobedience” (Colossians 3:5,6)

Premarital sex comes with terrible spiritual repercussions too. When a person indulge in it, you give access to the devil to plunder your life ruthlessly.. And what the devil does is to “steal, kill, and destroy” (John 10:10)

“Or do you not know that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit who is in you, whom you have from God, and you are not your own?” (1Corinthians 6:19)

You don’t own yourself actually. Hence, you must live your life pleasing God in holiness and in truth.

There are several sexual temptations out there today. In your school, at home, there are several agents of sexual temptations. Hence, you must always avoid people, places, things, and situations that can lure you into sexual immorality.

“For you were bought at a price; therefore glorify God in your body and in your spirit which are God’s” (1 Corinthians 6: 20)

When it comes to living a life of true holiness, it gets easier as you give yourself wholly to the Lord Jesus, because He will send the Holy Spirit to you, Who will help you (the Holy Spirit is our Helper). So, if you are yet to give your life to JESUS, this is another good opportunity, as tomorrow might just be too late…

Simply tell Jesus, “LORD JESUS, have mercy on me and come into my life”.

“Blessed are those who do His commandments, that they may have the right to the tree of life, and may enter through the gates into the city. But outside are dogs and sorcerers and sexually immoral and murderers and idolaters, and whoever loves and practices a lie” Revelation 22:14, 15

You are blessed for honouring GOD with your body. You will be rewarded by God both here on earth and in eternity..

But if you die in sexual immorality (young people too can die anytime) or the rapture should take place now (the signs are more and more stronger), such person will be condemned into the lake of fire (where there’s no more room for repentance).

Please help yourself by aligning with GOD now that you are still young.

