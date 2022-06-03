Abuja Body Of Comedians Gets New Leadership (Photos)

Abuja Body Of Comedians Gets New Leadership As Onome Da Saint, Amb. Wahala Emerge President, VP

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0jy_e1YxJdE

Election into various leadership positions of Abuja Body of Comedians, ABC on Thursday took place at TSC event center, Area 3 Garki with renowned comedian, Onome Da Saint emerging the President while popular radio host and entertainer, Amb. Wahala was elected as the Vice President.

Onome Da Saint emerged victorious when he polled a total number of 47 votes to trounce his opponent, Ghana Must Go who parted with 19 votes.

Similarly, Amb. Wahala floored t

other contestants who polled 16 and 7 respectively with his 41 votes.

They were announced winners by the chairman of the electoral committee and popular Abuja presenter, Benjamin Ubiri

Other members of the electoral committee are GodsPikin GPCFR who acted as the secretary while the trio of Chief Agility Onwuorah, Gospel Alhaji and Rita Eghujovbo were all members.

See full list of all elected officials below

1. Onome Da Saint – President

2. Amb. Wahala – V/Pres

3. Mr. Steve – Secretary

4. Mc Godpikin – Fin Sec

5. Mc Dymond – Treasurer

6. Aminu D Com – PRO

7. Gud2Laff – Asst. PRO

8. Komic Usman. – Provost

9. Sen Ajebo – Asst Provost

10. Mc Omorose – Welfare

The election which adjudged peaceful and orderly returned all other contestants unopposed apart from President and his Vice.

While a date will be announced for their official inauguration, they have a tenure of two years.

