Active Shooter At Smithsburg, Maryland. Multiple Persons Killed, Suspect Injured

A shooter opened fire inside a manufacturing facility in western Maryland Thursday afternoon, killing multiple people, authorities say.

Deputies responded to the active shooting in the 12900 block of Bikle Road in Smithsburg around 2:30 p.m.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said there are “multiple fatalities.”

The suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with a Maryland State Police trooper, the sheriff’s office said. The shooter was hospitalized, but their condition is unclear at this time.

The trooper suffered a minor injury, authorities said.

The facility where the shooting took place is in a remote area about seven miles from Hagerstown, Maryland.



SOURCE

Video:

https://twitter.com/MikeSington/status/1535000342714122242?t=7u_sQI8EgKh40M6rrt9QDQ&s=19

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related