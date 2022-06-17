Actor, Moses Armstrong Arrested For Alleged Rape Of Minor

Popular Nollywood actor and singer, Moses Armstrong has been arrested by men of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command for allegedly defiling a 16-year-old girl.

Confirming his arrest, the national president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, during a chat with Qed.ng, described the case as “a very serious one”.

He said it is being handled by the First Lady of the state, Martha Udom Emmanuel through her Family Empowerment and Youth Re-Orientation Path Initiative.

The AGN president added that the accusation was a sad development, as it involves one of their own.

However, he said the organisation will not condone such a crime.

“To get involved with a child as young as 16yrs, is not something I and the association I represent, would stand for.

“This is a very sad development involving a member of ours, but I wouldn’t want to comment any further on this case,” he said.

Armstrong until his arrest was a Special Assistant to the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

He lost his wife and colleague, Rita Armstrong in 2018.

Rita according to reports died from spinal cord injuries she sustained from an accident.

The mother of two was returning to her husband’s residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state from Lagos on Saturday, February 3, 2018.

The Akwa Ibom Transport Company (AKTC) bus conveying her got involved in a ghastly crash at the Ugbogui axis of Benin-Ore-Lagos Expressway.



Like this: Like Loading...

