Actress And Influencer Evanny Patrick Dazzles At ‘Glamour Girls’ Premiere (Photos)

Actress and Influencer Evanny Patrick Dazzles At ‘Glamour Girls’ Premier in Abuja

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iRbRvCaJG7A

An award winning actress and influencer, Evanny Patrick was the focus of attention at the premiere of the movie, Glamour Girls recently in Abuja.

Evanny who coloured the hall with her hot red attire stole the show as she stepped in in grand style with her blaring beauty at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

The movie which features the likes of Toke Makinwa, Sharon Ooja, Nse, Lily Ife, and other notable actors was produced by Playnetwork. The executive producer is Mr. Charles Okpaleke.

Glamour Girls premiered on Netflix.

Evanny, an entrepreneur, ex beauty Queen and fashion designer featured in a blockbuster movie “No More Love”.

In an interaction with our correspondent at Glamour Girls Premiere, she applauded the movie quality, the cast and crew for a job well done.

She said she is cooking a lot of things which she said will soon blossom to give the entertainment industry a new touch on international class.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related