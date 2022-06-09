Actress Prittican Yakubu Spotted Sharing Foodstuff To The Needy In Asaba (Pix)

Nollywood actress and Comedian, Prittican Yakubu on Sunday celebrates her birthday as she clocks 27.

The actress on Sunday June 5th celebrated her birthday amidst joy and charity as she embarked on a charity outreach in different locations in Asaba, Delta State.

Prittican believes that giving back to the less privileged in society is a way of serving God and she has decided to focus on children.

Known for her compassion for underprivileged children, the actress believes in setting time and resources aside to give back to society through her CSR and social impact activities.

On how she feels being able to celebrate her birthday, the Asaba based actress said “I am most grateful for life because it’s the biggest gift anyone can have.

The Kogi born also urged her fans to say a prayer for her.

See video here https://www.instagram.com/reel/CegU8yaAkoU/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

