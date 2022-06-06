Adamu Announces Lawan As APC Consensus Candidate At NWC Meeting – Vanguard

** Members kick

** Northern govs storm Aso Rock to meet Buhari

CONTRARY to the position of most Northern Governors on power shift to the South National Chairman of thee All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullah I Adamu has announced Senate president Ahmad Lawan as APC consensus presidential candidate.

Adamu, Vanguard gathered announced this at the meeting of the National Working Committee, NWC, on Monday, in Abuja.

However, some members of the NWC, sources said, kicked against the move and insisted that other Presidential aspirants which include Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Engr. David Umahi must be allowed to contest the primary election at tomorrow’s convention scheduled at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Adamu’s adoption of Lawan as consensus candidate is against the position of 11 APC nothern governors who endorsed that power must shift to the South after President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

Adamu told the NWC that he arrived at the choice of Lawan after consultation with President Buhari.

Reacting to the move, some APC northern governors raced to Aso Villa and currently meeting with -President Muhammadu Buhari.

The meeting is coming a day before the commencement of the party’s convention to elect its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

Although President Buhari has maintained his position on the consensus arrangement, there has not been any agreement among the 23 presidential aspirants.

The meeting with the APC governors from the North is the fourth parley in his effort to ensure that the party presents a consensus candidate so as to reduce acrimony that may arise at the end of the convention.

The governors in attendance are Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum and governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, chairman of Northern governors Forum and governor of Plateau State, Simeon Lalong, Abubakar Baduru (Jigawa) and Babagana Zulum (Borno).

Others are Aminu Bello Masari (Katsina), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Bello Matawale (Zamfara), Mallam Nasir el-Rufai (Kaduna), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Yahaya Inuwa (Gombe), Abubakar Bello (Niger), and the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni.

As at the time of sending this report, only the governor of Kogi, Yahaya Bello was yet to arrive.

Bello is also a presidential aspirant.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/breaking-apc-convention-adamu-announces-lawan-as-consensus-candidate-at-nwc-meeting/

