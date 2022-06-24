ADC Nominates Tonto Dikeh As Deputy Governorship Candidate In Rivers

Where are Tonto’s fans? Your Lady is now a politician o. She’s the running mate for ADC governorship candidate in Rivers State come 2023 general elections!

I thank Mr. Tonte Ibraye(@tonteibraye ), the Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Rivers State for nominating me as his running mate.

We are looking forward to investing massively in social protection, creating a social value system for young people, increased women inclusion in our governance system, supporting small businesses and strengthening our traditional institutions to be active players in the drive to bring sustainable development to the good people of Rivers State.

I am glad to be a proud member of the

# RiversRescueMission2023

Please get your PVC and join the movement.

You are the Future and The future is now!

# TonteTonto2023

https://www.facebook.com/100044530322335/posts/pfbid025BJdTVQ4cpQBX9VPV9VvNEC9nzVPQDx8ppSb8q2hiW3Ttd7c9ogJXTcdT1fg9hBhl/?app=fbl

