ADC picks Malika Sani as Kachikwu’s running mate

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has disclosed that Dr. Malika Sani would run along side Dumebi Kachikwu as the vice presidential candidate of the party.

This was made known to newsmen Saturday evening by the National Chairman, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu at the party’s two-day retreat in Abuja.

According to the Chairman ADC, the party has found a ‘critical intellectual’ as a vice president for the country.

He said, “We’ve had a good party arrangement, Dr. Malika Sani, has been put in place, he is a great party man and one of the critical intellectuals for nation building in Nigeria.”

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Chief Nwosu assured Nigerians that ADC remains the party that can deliver, adding that the party has opened its doors for collaboration, alliances and fusions.

He alluded to the ADC primary as one of the best primary elections, saying that, “In this last primary elections, only three political parties did what we will qualify as a national convention and presidential primaries. PDP, APC and the ADC were the only three parties that held what we can call a meaningful party primary.

In other parties, some individuals went and bought over the party and were declared the candidates. I think the media should give ADC all the credit for what we’ve done as a political party. And even if you compare us with the APC and PDP primaries I can say we scored 90 percent.”

Fielding questions from journalists on why a former presidential candidate, Kingsley Moghalu, quit the party, Chief Nwosu had this to say, “We had 2050 delegates from all the 36 states of Nigeria, all the 774 local governments and tribes were there. And there is no judgement or decision making that will be richer than the diversity of over several ethnicities and local governments.

“Some people may be feeling cheated but if the entire family of Nigeria if they come together and decide this is their man and some people feel cheated, Nigerians have decided, Chief Nwosu didn’t decide, I never told anybody who to vote for, Nigerians decided.

That is why in the forthcoming elections, Nigerians will decide it, no one man can decide this election. What happened in the ADC convention is a microcosm of what will happen cum 2023 general elections. Therefore you should start giving ADC the credit that it deserves.”

On his part, ADC’s presidential candidate, Dumebi Kachikwu, said the retreat would afford the party opportunity to prepare with state Chairmen for harmony towards a successful presidential campaign.

He said, “We are having two-day retreat, the retreat addresses three issues, it’s on post convention issues, state of the state and the way forward for us as a party.

“I’m sure you aware that aside from the two better known parties, ADC is the third party that has a structure in all the states, so we’ve all our states Chairmen from the 36 states here, we have our gubernatorial candidates for those states and we have our NWC and the BoT members here reviewing our performance and how our convention, went, reviewing the strength of the states and their readiness for the next elections and also coming up with a strategy for all the states so that we could harmonise for the presidential campaign.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/06/just-in-adc-picks-malika-sani-as-kachikwus-running-mate/

