ADC’s Dumebi Kachikwu’s Presidential Bid Ruffles Feathers

The Darkhorse: Dumebi Kachikwu’s Presidential Bid Ruffles Feathers As ADC Flagbearer Makes In Road In The North.

As we approach the 2023 general elections, several political pundits have weighed in on who they believe would be the likely winner of the presidential election, taking into account the nation’s current challenges.

The All Progressives Congress, APC has Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its presidential candidate, while the major opposition party the People Democratic Party, PDP has Atiku Abubakar the Waziri of Adamawa as its frontrunner. However, Nigerians have questioned the dominance of the two political parties, resulting in the much-discussed third force.

Making the list of the third force is Peter Obi’s Labour Party which has an alarming spread across the federation and Musa Rabiu Kwankwanso’s NNPP, which is performing admirably in certain crucial Northern States with sizable voter bases.

However, Nigerians have challenged the political parties’ structure system. According to the populace, the term Structure refers to the electorates who make up the voting population and which statistics show are more than the routine voters who turn up at every electoral circle to vote on party affiliations.

The general elections has thrown many variables such as having credible alternatives across the political parties, because of the multiplicity of credible alternatives the competitiveness of the contest tends to grow and in this case it becomes too close to call.

The term “dark horse” is derived from horse racing. The most reliable reason is that trainers and jockeys would occasionally try to keep a fast horse hidden from public observation.

This is how it works: they train the horse “in the dark” so that they may enter it in a race and place bets at very favorable odds. The betting reward would thus be maximized if the horse won.

The first dark horse to emerge as a major force in the 2023 presidential race is African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, billionaire media entrepreneur, Dumebi Kachikwu, who rose from relative obscurity to defeat former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Kingsley Moghalu to become the nominee of ADC.

Mr. Kachikwu won the primary election in Abeokuta with 977 votes to Mr. Moghalu’s 589, in an election that was praised for being free, fair, and transparent. Chukwuka Monye, the third-place finisher, received 339 votes.

The founder and chairman of Roots Television Nigeria, Dumebi Kachikwu, is a native of Delta State and the younger brother of Ibe Kachikwu, a former minister of state for petroleum resources.

Kachikwu’s rapid rise in popularity among Nigerians appears to be due to his clear vision for a better Nigeria for all citizens.

He appears to have won over the electorate with his promises for equal opportunities for men and women, improve the welfare package for teachers, launch a technology-driven educational and healthcare system, end corruption, build modern cities, and make access to world care medical facilities, among other things.

The youths are currently debating his promise to channel their enormous amounts of energy toward learning useful technological skills.

According to grapevine sources, he has a solid support base across the 17 Northern States, and stakeholders see him as the ideal bridge between the North and South, the young and the old.

Without a doubt, his popularity has resulted in a succession of smear tactics by his opponents, all in an attempt to slow his rise; the current unsubstantiated charges of tax evasion in the United States are part of a coordinated effort to block his rapid growing popularity.

The ADC presidential candidate responded by claiming that those spreading the false information purposely flipped the truth on its head in order to achieve a particular objective.

Kachikwu asserts that he is confident in his ability to defeat every rival party candidate and win the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. According to him “This is a long-distance race. It is not a sprint. It is not about who is in the news about this time. Nigerians will have the opportunity to assess all the candidates in the next eight months.

You will hear all the aspirants talk about issues but you never hear them talk about solutions to those problems. They will speak on how Nigeria has failed in education, health, security and others but you will never hear them tell you their solutions to those problems and how they will go about getting those solutions. Nigerians will hear from all the candidates. Nobody will be hoodwinked this time,” he said.

The race for the 2023 presidential elections is not for the faint of heart; it necessitates an intense tour throughout the federation’s 36 states to demonstrate why Nigerians should place their trust in any of the contenders as the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Let us cross our fingers and see how it plays out as Dumebi Kachikwu emerges as the Dark Horse who is now ruffling feathers with his presidential bid.

Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah writes in from Abuja.

https://ireporteronline.com.ng/blog/the-darkhorse-dumebi-kachikwus-presidential-bid-ruffles-feathers-as-adc-flagbearer-makes-in-road-in-the-north/

