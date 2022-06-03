Adopting A Gentle Approach When Advising People Is Sunnah

Adopting a harsh, rude, and arrogant attitude when inviting people to good or when admonishing them to refrain from bad is far from Islam.

When Allah Ta’ala commanded Moosa and Haroon (Alae solaatu wasalaam) to go to Fir’aun, He instructed them with the following; “Speak to him (Fir’aun) in a gentle (soft) manner, perhaps he will accept or he will fear (Allah).” (Surah Taha)

Abdullah bin Mughaffal (RodiyaLahu anhu) narrates that Nabi (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) said, “Verily Allah is gentle (kind) and loves gentleness. He gives (rewards) for being gentle (in actions) what He does not give when being harsh.” (Abu Dawood)

Aisha (Radiyah Allahu anha) narrates, “I was on a camel that was stubborn.” Nabi (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) said, “Be gentle. Gentleness is not added to something except it beautifies it and it is not removed from something except that it spoils it.” (Muslim)

Jareer bin Abdillah (R) narrates that Nabi (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) said, “Whoever is deprived of gentleness (kindness) is deprived of goodness.” (Muslim)

Gentleness is the opposite of harshness. A harsh, rude and arrogant attitude is contrary to the Sunnah. From the Quranic advice, we learn how, despite the haughtiness and arrogance of Fir’aun who proclaimed himself to be the Supreme Almighty, the command was to adopt a gentle approach with him. There is a greater chance of a person accepting and taking heed of the message if it is conveyed with gentleness and wisdom.

Therefore, be gentle with others and invite them towards good with wisdom and kind words.



Darul Ihsan

