African Senior Athletics Championship: How We Fared In Mauritius (Photos)

Here is to celebrate our athletes who against all odds, represent Motherlan’ in Continental and International Championships.

The African Senior Athletics Championships is a continental event organized by the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), the continental association for the sport in Africa. Since its inaugural edition in 1979 it was at first organised intermittently with nine editions held in fourteen years until 1993. Following the tenth edition in 1996 it has been organised biennially on even years, and is always held in the same year as the Summer Olympics. The 21st edition was held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Nigeria in August 2018 and the tournament billed to host in Algiers in 2020was postponed in due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nigeria is the most decorated nation in the history of the Championships with 155 gold, 122 Silver and 91 bronze medals respectively; closely followed by Kenya (144 gold, 129 silver, 109 bronze medals), all from 1979-2018.

The 2022 edition took place at the Cote d’Or National Sports Complex, Saint Pierre in Mauritius took place from 8-12 June. Kenya, like in Asaba 4 years ago, was first on the medals table across 45 events.

Nigeria placed third with 5 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals respectively with South Africa finishing second overall.

Team Nigeria men and women 4x400m have clinched the bronze medal at Africa Senior Athletics Championship.

4x400m relay: The quartet of Johnson Nnamani, Chidi Okezie, Adeyemi Sikiru and Emmanuel Ojeli reached the finish line in a time of 3:07.05 to finish behind second placed Zambia (3:05.53) and first placed Botswana (3:04.27).



4x400m relay: In women’s final, Deborah Oke, Queen Usunobun, Ella Onojuvwewo and Patience Okon George completed the relay in a time of 3:36:24 behind second placed Kenya (3:35.55) and first placed South Africa (3:29.34).

