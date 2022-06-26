‘After What I Saw Today, Peter Obi Should Not Border To Campaign In Edo’ – Obinyan

After What I Saw Today, Peter Obi Should Not Border To Campaign In Edo State – Jack Obinyan Laments

As the Nigeria prepare for the 2023 Presidential election, A well known Nigerian politician and former Senior Special Adviser to the governor of Edo State on News Media, Jack Obinyan have revealed that after what he saw today, the Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi Should Not Campaign In Edo state.

Recently, Jack Obinyan who is a strong Supporter of the Labour party presidential candidate, Peter Obi was on his social media page, where he made it known that He can all everybody for free that Edo state is passionately Obidient, and Peter Obi will get at least 80 percent of the votes.

In regard to this, the former Senior Special Adviser to the governor of Edo State on News Media, Jack Obinyan have taken to his verify Facebook page to stated that:

“After what I saw today, Obidients standing in the rain registering for PVC, Mr Peter Obi should not Campaign in Edo, because we carry the matter for our head.”

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://m.facebook.com/100444978545140/posts/523931942863106/%3Flocale%3Dzh_CN%26_rdr&ved=2ahUKEwiWi7SulMv4AhVxQPEDHfiiA_wQFnoECAoQAQ&usg=AOvVaw2P-zdDS0TY7oSnJJAmfZP4

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related