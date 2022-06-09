Aftermath Of APC Primary: Ohaneze Youths Drum Support For Peter Obi

Following the poor outing of South-East aspirants in the just-concluded presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress, Ohanaeze Youth Council has begun drumming support for Labour Party candidate Mr Peter Obi.

The council, in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER in Awka on Wednesday, described both APC and PDP presidential primaries as ‘dollarised’.

Its national president, Igboayaka O Igboayaka, said, “I warned Nigerian political actors in APC and PDP not to jeopardize the interest of Nigerians.

“I saw this day coming, but I did all I could do to avoid those that emotionally blackmail us without speaking out. All these stand as evidence that we warned Nigeria about the danger of slidelining South East in picking APC and PDP presidential candidates.

“Instead the two political parties to cede their presidential tickets to South East as it was done to the South West in 1999, PDP decided to change the goalpost.

“APC was formed by three political parties (CPC, ANC and ANPP) of North, South West, and South East through President Mohammadu Buhari, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, respectively.

“In 2015, CPC led by Gen Muhammadu Buhari took president, while ACN led by Ahmed Bola Tinubu took vice president.

“This time when it should be the turn of the South East, they changed the rules of the game.”

Regretting that South East would remain in political limbo for 65 years in the next nine years or thereabouts, Igboayaka said, “They throw presidential tickets in APC and PDP open, but wouldn’t throw open recruitment of federal jobs and federal entrance exams in federal government colleges.

“Those who think that Nigeria will stand on the leg of injustice, marginalization and hatred against Ndigbo should know that the new generation of Ndigbo are not the ones in 1966.

“Nigerian political actors have pushed Ndigbo out of Nigeria, and there’s a price to pay for it. The actions of PDP and APC have legitimized the call for self-determination by IPOB and MASSOB.

“APC and PDP have proven IPOB and MASSOB right. The northern political cabals remind you of tribe and religion during election, after election they remind you that you belong to a begging class.

“This is called social fraud. After the social fraud, they divide you among religions and tribes; after dividing you, they engage in economic fraud to loot what belong to you.”

Igboayaka therefore called on Nigerian youths to support Peter Obi of Labour Party.

He said, “Mr Peter Obi is the last card Nigerians will play. There are two political parties in Nigeria today, Peter Obi representing the ‘Oppressed’, and PDP/APC representing the ‘Oppressors’.

“Nigerian youths arise and take back your country from the hand of political oppressors and political bandits.”



https://thewhistler.ng/aftermath-of-apc-primaries-ohanaeze-youths-drum-support-for-peter-obi/

