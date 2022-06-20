Aguda House: The Official Residence Of The Nigerian Vice President (Photos)

Many Nigerians don’t know the residence of their Vice President. There aren’t even many pictures of the Aso Rock presidential villa.

This is the Akinola Aguda house. The official residence of the Nigerian Vice President.

Vice Presidents Atiku Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan, Namadi Sambo and Yemi Osinbajo have all lived here.

Fun facts ;

1. Aguda house has had different designations in the past.

2. It was initially built to be the official residence of the Chief Justice of Nigeria hence why it was named after a former Chief Justice.

3. It was designated as the president’s guest house where he could host visiting heads of state

4. This was the last house MKO Abiola was moved to by the military before he was rushed to the hospital where he died.

Photo 1 : Exterior of Aguda House

Photo 2 : VP Sambo receives VP-elect Osinbajo at Aguda House (2015)

Photo 3 : VP Osinbajo hosts sallah inside Aguda House

Photo 4 : Another exterior of Aguda House

