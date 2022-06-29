Ahmad Lawan Announces The Defection Of Ibrahim Shekarau From APC To NNPP

By   On  In Latest, News 

Senate President @DrAhmadLawan reads a letter from Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, announcing his defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

https://twitter.com/NGRSenate/status/1542103950941364225?t=kP5gF8eI3uYDyJW94x7YVA&s=19

