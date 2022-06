JUST IN: @NGRSenate DEFECTIONS:

a. Sen. Francis Ezenwa Onyewuchi (Imo East Senatorial District) officially notifies the Senate of his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Party to the Labour Party (LP).

2/ Continuation of @NGRSenate DEFECTIONS:

b. Sen. Halliru Dauda Jika (Bauchi Central Senatorial District)officially notifies the Senate of his defection from the All Progressive Congress (APC) party to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Like this: Like Loading...

