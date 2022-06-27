Ahmed Musa Donates Cash To Small Business Owners In Jos (Photos)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa giving out ₦20,000 to small business owners in Jos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h5bT5FCUGuA

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: