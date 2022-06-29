Akinlade Dumps APC In Ogun, Blames Injustice

The Ogun State governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement, APM, in the 2019 general election, Adekunle Akinlade popularly called Triple-A has resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Ogun State.

Akinlade, in a letter addressed to the State Chairman of APC, blamed the failure of the National Leadership of the Party to intervene in the internal crisis in the State Chapter of the Party.

The former member of the House of Representatives said he could not in good conscience continue to participate in a process that is characterised by injustice.

The letter addressed to the State Chairman reads, “This is to formally notify you of the resignation of my membership from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“In fulfilment of Article 9, Sub-section 9.5 (i)(ii) of the APC Constitution that deals with cessation of membership, I hereby state that I do not have any item or property of the Party in my possession.

“This decision became necessary because of the failure of the National Leadership of the Party to intervene fairly in the internal crisis rocking the Ogun State APC.

“As a principled and forthright individual, I cannot in good conscience continue to participate in a process that is devoid of justice.”

In a separate letter dated 28th June, 2022 addressed to his ward Chairman in Agosasa area of Ipokia Local Government, Akinlade said, “In 2018, I was given the opportunity to contest the gubernatorial primary on the platform of our great party and won on the 2nd of October, 2018, but the result was manipulated by the Comrade Admas Oshiomole-led NWC.

“I left the Party temporarily to contest the gubernatorial election and returned in December 2019. I have since remained loyal to the Party both here at home and National level.

“It is unfortunate that despite our loyalty and efforts to prevail on the party for justice and fairness, the leadership of the party at the National HQ has continued to ignore our pleas and complaints that bother on the lopsided State Congresses, Local Government Elections, Party Executive Elections, the Delegate List, and recent Party primaries.

“Then, the refusal of the Ogun State Party Leadership to uphold the sharing formula as agreed by the various stakeholders and parties.

“It is on this end that I have decided to resign my membership in the All Progressives Congress.”

It will be recalled that Akinlade, who was backed by former Governor Ibikunle Amosun in the 2019 general elections, dumped the APC to contest the election in APM following the declaration of Governor Dapo Abiodun as the candidate of the APC in Ogun State.

He lost the election to Governor Dapo Abiodun, but has since returned to the APC.

Akinlade also took part in the governorship primaries of the APC for the 2023 general election, but was recorded to have scored zero in the primaries won by Abiodun.



https://independent.ng/akinlade-dumps-apc-in-ogun-blames-injustice/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter

