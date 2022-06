I just lost my job like 2 months ago. I use my car to do can work. My wife works as well. And we have 2 children.

I want you to tell me the truth am I doing bad or good?

I pay all the bills at home, I still give out 15k every week for food.

But my wife still complain. I don’t know what she use her salary to do. All I know is that she use to wear new cloth every Sunday and new shoes. And buys cloth for the children once in a while.

Pls tell me if am doing bad.

