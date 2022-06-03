Am I Spending Lavishly?

I must say this year has been better and much brighter compared to the previous year. But one thing i have been worried about is my saving culture or is it that what i earn isn’t high/sufficient enough to cater for bills like transportation, feeding, housing, electricity and other miscellaneous bills.

My salary is a little above 50k and before you know it, by the 3rd week of the month, everything would have finished. I cant say i am spending lavishly on anything because i an introvet. I hardly get to save anything at the end of the month and it pains me alot. I wonder if i am the only one facing this experience or there are other people earning lower or higher facing this.

Could it be that my saving culture is poor? How do you solve this challenge or how are you coping with it.

