AMAZON Seeks Qualified Candidates For Positions Based In Nigeria

Amazon, an American e-commerce company, says it is looking to recruit qualified persons for seven positions based in Lagos, Nigeria.

The e-commerce platform is set to launch operations in Nigeria by April 2023, according to a report.

According to Amazon, the vacant positions include associate solutions architect, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) startup scaling team; startup segment leader, sub-Saharan Africa, Amazon web services (AWS) startups; senior partner sales manager, Nigeria, and Kenya.

Others are a startup account manager, sub-Saharan Africa, AWS; solutions architect, startups, AWS (sub-Saharan Africa); senior solutions architect, West Africa, WWPS; and enterprise account manager, Nigeria.

Amazon made an exception for the location of the role of enterprise account manager, saying it would “be based in the UAE to start, with a view on it relocating to Nigeria”.

According to Amazon, the enterprise account manager would “help promote the growth and shape the future of an emerging technology”.

Also, Amazon said the senior solutions architect would be responsible for owning the technical engagement and ultimate success around specific implementation projects, working cross-organisationally to facilitate widespread use and adoption of the AWS platform, among others.

Meanwhile, the e-commerce platform said the preferred candidate for the solutions architect role must, (among other qualifications) have experience “designing, building, refactoring or operating IT systems – either on-premises or in the cloud”.

“Candidates for the startup account manager, sub-Saharan Africa, AWS, must have ten years of technology-related sales, business development, or sales engineering/consulting experience in areas such as Cloud, SaaS, Analytics, Mobile, eCommerce,” Amazon said.

“The ideal candidate for the senior partner sales manager role would possess a business background that enables them to engage at the CxO level and to easily interact with Partners, Customers, and sales/field reps”.

Amazon said the startup segment leader, sub-Saharan Africa, AWS Startups, would help drive revenue and market share of startups in Africa; meet or exceed quarterly revenue targets, among others.

It also said the preferred candidate for the associate solutions architect must have experience in implementing cloud-based technology solutions, adding that startup work experience is a plus.

