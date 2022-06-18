Amber Heard’s Full Interview With Savannah Guthrie – NBC Dateline (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JJBxt7kz2M

Amber Heard Dateline full interview: Key moments of the actress sharing her truth

Amber Heard sat down for an hour-long interview with journalist Savannah Guthrie. After a week of teasing audiences with various clips, the full special episode of NBC’s Dateline finally aired Friday night.

Guthrie did not hold back when questioning Heard about her court defeat to ex-husband Johnny Depp. Heard claimed that she still loves Depp and opened up about some of the case’s biggest controversies.

The actress maintained her innocence but said she never wanted to play the victim card. She did, however, blame social media for making her lose the case in the court of public opinion, suggesting jurors were swayed by the online narrative.

“I passed city blocks of people with signs saying things you couldn’t repeat on television,” Heard said. “I saw the courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans who had come from all corners of the world. The jury saw all of that.”

Amber Heard regrets what she did

When asked if she felt she should have “owned up” to her own “bad behavior” in the relationship, evidenced in court via audiotapes, Heard delivered an unexpected answer. Heard said she’s no longer the same person from the tapes and that there are many things she regrets doing.

Amber Heard covers up her lies

Guthrie confronted Heard about claiming she was going to donate $7 million from the divorce settlement to charity. Heard compared the situation to a mortgage payment.

“I think when you say to someone ‘I bought a house’, are you lying? Because you have not paid for it in full at that point,” Heard said. “I made a pledge and that pledge is made over time in its nature.”

Heard, who said she will stand by her story until her “dying day,” also got called out for claiming she never started a physical fight with Depp despite audiotapes proving otherwise. Guthrie pointed out that none of Depp’s exes ever claimed he abused them and Heard quickly broke out the ace up her sleeve.

“Look what happened to me when I came forward – would you?” Heard asked.

“There is an answer to these things you say. You hear my voice in those audiotapes – it’s not the voice of me now, it’s not who I am now,” Heard said. “I did do and say horrible, regrettable things throughout my relationship. I behaved in horrible, almost unrecognisable ways to myself. There is so much I regret.

“I did everything I could to stand up for myself and the truth. I look forward to living my life and I have a long one, I hope, in front of me. And I will continue to walk through this with my chin up.”

Amber Heard shares new evidence against Johnny Depp

The Dateline interview also featured a binder of notes allegedly written by Heard’s psychologist detailing years of abuse by Depp. Heard’s lawyers claimed they were unable to use the documents as evidence during the trial due to “hearsay” and the actress believes she would have won the case had the binder been allowed in court.

“There’s a binder worth of years of notes dating back to 2011 from the very beginning of my relationship that were taken by my doctor, who I was reporting the abuse to,” Heard said.

Amber Heard still loves Johnny Depp

Despite stating that “testifying about sexual assault and violence in front of a whole room of people who have expressed their disdain for me” was a traumatic experience, Heard claims she still loves Depp. She says it may be hard to understand but that those who have been in love will know what she means.

Before the interview aired, Heard’s spokesperson challenged Depp and his team to sit down with Guthrie, as well. Heard, who stressed she did not want to play the victim, will continue to speak her truth until somebody believes her, and she may already know that it won’t be easy.

“I’m not a good victim, I get it. I’m not a likeable victim. I’m not a saint. I’m not asking anyone to like me,” Heard said. “But when I testified, I asked the jury to see me as human. He promised to ruin me – it feels as though he has.”



