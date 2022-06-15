Ameerah Sufyan: Police Investigate Kidnap Of Woman In Abuja

MINDCOACH @Ameerah_sufyan

Please whoever has my WhatsApp number I sent a broadcast message of my location, we were abducted at gun point by ppl with police uniforms and a van from our houses from different parts of abuja, we’re 17 including 3 pregnant women and two little kids, they didn’t see my phone



https://twitter.com/Ameerah_sufyan/status/1536684086181384192

MINDCOACH @Ameerah_sufyan

They’re 4 yoruba and two fulani men They divided us up an hour ago we’re 7 here

The other vehicle they said they will reach illorin and ours will reach ibadan or ikeja as they said



https://twitter.com/Ameerah_sufyan/status/1536719202723237890

NPF FCT Command @policeng_fct

Replying to @Ameerah_sufyan

Investigation is in progress, We thank everyone for the many helpful information coming in from all quarters and urge all to exercise calm and patience as we get to the root of this. kindly check your DM

@Ameerah_sufyan



https://twitter.com/policeng_fct/status/1536789391380717568

