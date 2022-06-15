Ameerah Sufyan: Police Investigate Kidnap Of Woman In Abuja

MINDCOACH @Ameerah_sufyan
Please whoever has my WhatsApp number I sent a broadcast message of my location, we were abducted at gun point by ppl with police uniforms and a van from our houses from different parts of abuja, we’re 17 including 3 pregnant women and two little kids, they didn’t see my phone
@Ameerah_sufyan
They’re 4 yoruba and two fulani men They divided us up an hour ago we’re 7 here
The other vehicle they said they will reach illorin and ours will reach ibadan or ikeja as they said
NPF FCT Command @policeng_fct
Replying to @Ameerah_sufyan
Investigation is in progress, We thank everyone for the many helpful information coming in from all quarters and urge all to exercise calm and patience as we get to the root of this. kindly check your DM
